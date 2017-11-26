OHL: Ceci perfect as Generals top Steelheads

OSHAWA, Ont. — Cole Ceci stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Oshawa Generals shut out the Mississauga Steelheads 6-0 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Studnicka put away the winner for the Generals (11-13-2) at 10:44 of the first period. Danil Antropov, Serron Noel, Eric Henderson, Kenny Huether and Hayden McCool also scored.

Emanuel Vella combined with Jacob Ingham for 23 saves for Mississauga (11-13-1).

Oshawa went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Steelheads was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.