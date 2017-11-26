Wilson throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as Seahawks win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns to give him 150 career TDs passing and also ran for a short score, and the Seattle Seahawks overcame a sloppy start to beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 on Sunday.

Wilson connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett in the third quarter, and a 1-yarder early in the fourth to Jimmy Graham, whose 16 TD receptions passed Jerramy Stevens for most by a Seattle tight end.

Jimmy Garoppolo made his 49ers debut with 1:07 remaining after starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down on a hit by Michael Bennett as he threw a pass. Garoppolo — acquired from New England at the trade deadline last month and hoped by the team to stay on the shelf a little longer — immediately scrambled to gain 4 yards and found Louis Murphy for a 10-yard touchdown as time expired.

Wilson completed 20 of 34 passes for 228 yards and moved past Joe Flacco to become the winningest quarterback in his first six seasons with 63 victories. He got going in the second half on a grey — even Seattle-like — Bay Area day that featured a light rain in the early going and more when the clock wound down.

The Seahawks (7-4) won their ninth straight in the series in a streak that began with the NFC title game in January 2014 at Seattle. These are hardly the anticipated matchups they used to be in what had been one of the NFL's best rivalries.

Seattle was 2 of 8 on third-down chances before Wilson found Doug Baldwin for a 23-yard gain midway through the third period. That was followed by Tanner McEvoy's 24-yard reception.

Things didn't start well for Seattle.

Wilson threw an interception on the Seahawks' first play from scrimmage, then struggling kicker Blair Walsh hooked a 48-yard field-goal try wide left. Ahkello Witherspoon broke up a pass intended for Tyler Lockett in the end zone late as Seattle failed to score in the opening quarter, yet San Francisco (1-10) couldn't capitalize until getting on the board with Robbie Gould's 38-yard field goal moments before halftime. Trent Taylor's 29-yard reception put the Niners in good position.

Gould converted a 42-yarder in the third quarter to make it a one-point game. The Seahawks then took control.

About a minute into the second quarter, replay confirmed an interception by Bobby Wagner. Wilson scurried into the end zone two plays later for the first points of the game.