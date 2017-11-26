Georgia holds off No. 21 Saint Mary's 83-81 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. — Reserve guard Tyree Crump scored five of his 17 points in overtime and Georgia beat No. 21 Saint Mary's 83-81 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy tournament.

Yante Maten added 16 points, William Jackson had 15, Juwan Parker 14 and Derek Ogbeide 10 for Georgia (5-1).

Jock Landale led Saint Mary's (5-2) with 33 points and 12 rebounds, and Emmett Naar had 21 points.

A game that most thought would be for the tournament title was evenly played throughout. There were 18 lead changes in the first 24 minutes, 25 overall, and there were 11 ties.