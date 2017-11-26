Powell leads LaSalle in a comeback win over Temple, 87-83

PHILADELPHIA — Pookie Powell drilled a 3-pointer and Saul Phiri and B.J. Johnson each hit two free throws to put LaSalle in front and earn the Explorers an 87-83 win over previously unbeaten Temple Sunday afternoon.

The victory snapped a string of three-straight LaSalle losses.

Powell hit 10 of 19 shots from the field and he bounced back from an 0-for-4 outing from deep to knock down 3 of 8 from behind the three-point arc. The Explorers did not make a 3-pointer in their loss to Miami, the first time they have not hit a trey since March 6, 1989 (843 games). Johnson added 25 points for LaSalle.

Quinton Rose had 21 points to lead Temple (3-1). Shizz Alston Jr. added another 18 points and Obi Enechionyia contributed 16.