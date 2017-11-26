Ryan Strome breaks tie, Oilers beat Bruins 4-2

"He (Rask) played well but we only scored two goals," Pastrnak said. "It's hard to score goals when we don't shoot enough and we just didn't do all the things we have done during our four wins."

Krejci converted a feed from Riley Nash to tie it at 2 with 4:29 remaining in the second period.

Maroon and Larsson scored less than five minutes apart midway through the second period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead.

Pastrnak had a power-play goal at 14:03 of the first to snap Boston's 0-for-17 drought with the man advantage.

"We lacked energy and I couldn't kick start us," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "We got the early power-play goal but couldn't extend the lead and that's disappointing playing at home." Rask made 32 saves but has dropped four straight.

NOTES: Talbot won his second consecutive start for Edmonton after allowing 10 goals in his previous two starts. ... Torey Krug had two assists for Boston. ... Boston lost for the first time in six tries with both Krejci and Patrice Bergeron in the lineup. ... Talbot and Klefbom returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Arizona on Monday night.

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By The Associated Press