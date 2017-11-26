Patriots dominate Dolphins, finding groove late in season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots added to their recent domination over the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady and company are starting to look like the team to beat in the AFC — again.

Brady, looking like an MVP candidate at age 40, tossed four touchdown passes to help the Patriots roll to a 35-17 victory Sunday.

It was New England's seventh straight win. Next up is a closing stretch of four division opponents in five games.

The Patriots also have won at least nine games for 17 consecutive seasons. That is the most consecutive winning seasons since the 1970 merger.

"I was a kid growing up in San Mateo when the (San Francisco 49ers) were doing that too," Brady said. "The expectations are really high because of what teams in the past have done and I think the guys that come and sit in these chairs right here and look up at coach (Bill) Belichick and understand kind of what we're playing for and the history of the team."

One of New England's final five games will be a second meeting against Miami (4-7) in two weeks, a team that has now lost five straight overall and nine consecutive times in New England by a combined score of 290-126.

The Dolphins' season isn't a total lost cause yet, but it's certainly nearing that tipping point as they slosh through their worst losing streak since 2011 .

Coach Adam Gase said he believes there is still fight in his team.

"I think they are still battling," he said. "That's the frustrating part, more than anything. And it's not translating to Sunday. ...They have to trust what they are being told and do exactly what they are supposed to do and that's when we will start having better results."

It will be even tougher going forward. With starting quarterback Jay Cutler continuing to work his way back from the concussion protocol, the Dolphins also lost running back Damien Williams on Sunday. He was carted off the field in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.