Herndon, Dalton lead Wyoming past New Mexico Highlands 83-70

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Alan Herndon and Hayden Dalton each scored 16 points to help Wyoming beat Division II New Mexico Highland 83-70 on Sunday.

Wyoming shot 50 per cent from the field, hitting on 31 of its 62 shot, including 13 of 29 from behind the 3-point arc.

Herndon hit 6 of 7 from the field, grabbed seven boards and blocked three shots for Wyoming (5-1). Justin James added 15 points.

Deion Bauman came off the New Mexico Highlands bench to hit 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep, to finish with 16 points. Jacob Holland finished with 13 points and Chris Lewis grabbed 12 rebounds. Nmamdi Okoro had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Highlands shot 38.2 per cent (26 of 68) from the field, including 10 of 25 from deep.