Prince Ali scores career-high 21 points, No. 23 UCLA rolls

"He strained the foot in the Wisconsin game," Alford said. "He left, had it re-taped and came back and finished and finished very well," Alford said. "It didn't completely heal coming back. He's in a boot now for precautionary (reasons). Just let it heal and get better, but I don't see it as being anything lengthy."

UCLA beat Wisconsin 72-70 on Holiday's last-second layup to finish third in the Hall of Fame Classic. Holiday had 16 points and seven assists against UC Irvine, and the Bruins didn't need any last-minute heroics in this one.

It was close early in the second half as the Anteaters (3-5) pulled within two twice before UCLA pulled away in the second half with a 12-2 run and 57-45 lead.

Welsh had his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds for UCLA.

Max Hazzard led UC Irvine with 18 points.

Irvine coach Russell Turner was called for a technical foul with 13:57 left in the game and UCLA leading 47-43. The Bruins went on their run from there. Welsh made both technical free throws, the start of eight consecutive points for UCLA.

"I'm very proud of my team, but I'm not proud of the score," Turner said. "I'm proud of my team, especially how we performed to start the second half. I felt like the technical foul changed the game. I'm very disappointed about that, so I'm kind of at an emotional state in terms of evaluating this game. I'm not sure why I got that "T'' because I was never warned. It was appropriate but not necessary."

BIG PICTURE

UC Irvine: The reigning Big West Conference regular-season champion was within two points in the second half two times. The Anteaters should glean much from guarding Pac-12 players on the road and use that in conference play.

UCLA: Showed its depth in dealing with yet another player out of the lineup. This time it was due to an injury, and Ali filled in nicely for Hands. The Bruins are still without LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, with the three suspended indefinitely for shoplifting in China.

FAMILY TIES

Hazzard is the grandson of the late Walt Hazzard, the former UCLA player who played on John Wooden's first national championship team in 1964. He also coached UCLA from 1984-88. Playing at Pauley Pavilion meant a lot to Max Hazzard.

"I was very excited," Hazzard said. "My grandfather laid the path here at Pauley, so I was very excited to play in front of my family and friends. I really loved the atmosphere here."

BANNER HIRE

UCLA showed off its ad of newly-hired Chip Kelly as its football coach on the JumboTron during the game. Kelly is scheduled to have his introductory news conference on Monday in the Pavilion Club at Pauley Pavilion.

CLOUD OF UNCERTAINTY

When the three players were asked about dealing with four players not being in the lineup - one to injury and three to suspension - the senior Welsh pulled the microphone his way and said: "It's different for sure. At the end of the day it's about playing the best we can with the guys we've got. Just working hard in practice, working hard on the court, trying to play with one another. Just making the most of what we have."

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: Hosts Whittier College on Wednesday night.

UCLA: Hosts Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Jill Painter Lopez, The Associated Press