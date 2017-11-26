Knox leads No. 8 Kentucky past Illinois-Chicago, 107-73

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach John Calipari reached a milestone when the Wildcats played their best game of the season.

Kevin Knox scored a career-high 25 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 107-73 victory over the University of Illinois-Chicago on Sunday night to conclude play in the Adolph Rupp Classic.

The win gave Calipari his 700th career victory, three years after he notched his 600th. He is the 39th coach to reach the milestone. This squad, his ninth at Kentucky (6-1), starts an all-freshman cast and struggled in wins over Utah Valley State and Vermont before finally putting together a complete effort against the Flames.

"I feel we are getting better," Calipari said. "We're trending the right way and now we have to sustain it. ... This was the closest to a 40-minute basketball game (we have played) this year."

Knox led seven Kentucky players in double figures in one of the team's best offensive showings of the season. Hamidou Diallo had a career-best 19 points, PJ Washington added 17 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14.

Knox got most of his scoring in the post and missed just four attempts, all from long range. Knox said improving his inside game has been a point of emphasis in practice during the Thanksgiving break.

"That's something we worked in practice prior to this game," he said. "They really couldn't guard us in the post and that's something we took advantage of."

More than a month into his first season with the Wildcats, Knox is getting more adjusted to the team's offensive scheme.

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable with my teammates and we're all kind of clicking," he said. "This was one of our best games of the season and we all just clicked. We were all making shots and played together as a team and we're starting to figure everyone out."

The Wildcats scored a season-high 52 points in the first half, paced by Knox's 15. Diallo added 11, including a thunderous one-handed slam dunk. Gilgeous-Alexander came off the bench for 10 points.