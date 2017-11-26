No. 9 Michigan State routs No. 4 North Carolina 63-45

NO. 17 GONZAGA 76, TEXAS 71, OT

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, Josh Perkins added 15 and Gonzaga blew a 21-point second half lead before putting away Texas in overtime in a consolation game at the PK80 Invitational.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to force OT, capping the Longhorns' unexpected rally. But Texas (4-2) had three turnovers in overtime, the last of which Silas Melson picked off, leading to a transition layup with 10 seconds left that finally put away the Longhorns.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (4-2) with 19 points, and Jones had 18 points.

GEORGIA 83, NO. 21 SAINT MARY'S 81, OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Reserve guard Tyree Crump scored five of his 17 points in overtime and Georgia beat Saint Mary's 83-81 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy tournament.

Yante Maten added 16 points, William Jackson had 15, Juwan Parker 14 and Derek Ogbeide 10 for Georgia (5-1). Jock Landale led Saint Mary's (5-2) with 33 points and 12 rebounds, and Emmett Naar had 21 points.

A game that most thought would be for the tournament title was evenly played throughout. There were 18 lead changes in the first 24 minutes, 25 overall, and there were 11 ties.

Most of Saint Mary's baskets game from driving layups, particularly from guard Naar. Twenty-six of the Gaels' 36 baskets came on layups.

NO. 23 UCLA 87, UC IRVINE 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Ali scored 16 of his career-high 21 points in the first half for UCLA.

Ali earned the start in place of the injured Jaylen Hands, who sprained his left foot sprain in UCLA's victory over Wisconsin. Ali helped the Bruins (5-1) improve to 3-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Thomas Welsh had his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds for UCLA.

Max Hazzard led UC Irvine (3-5) with 18 points.

Kevin Knox scored a career-high 25 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 107-73 victory over the Illinois-Chicago on Sunday night to conclude play in the Adolph Rupp Classic.

Kentucky coach John Calipari reach 700 career victories, three years after he notched his 600th. He is the 39th coach to reach the milestone.

Hamidou Diallo had a career-best 19 points, PJ Washington added 17 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 for the Wildcats (6-1). Godwin Boahen led the Flames (2-3) with 17 points, and Tai Odiase had 15.

By The Associated Press