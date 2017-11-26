Tinkle ,Oregon State beat Marist, 65-47 at AdvoCare Invite

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Tres Tinkle had 16 points and seven rebounds while Drew Eubanks and Alfred Hollins chipped in 12 points apiece to lead Oregon State over Marist, 65-46, in the seventh-place game at the AdvoCare Invitational Sunday.

Oregon State (3-3) opened the first half with a 15-2 run but Marist closed the gap to 28-25 by halftime.

The Red Foxes (0-6) got within one at 33-32 in the second half but Oregon State went on a 14-3 run over the next 7:22 to take a 49-35 lead and pulled away from there.

"It was huge for our young team," Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. "I was really proud of our guys' mental approach of staying disciplined defensively for 40 minutes."