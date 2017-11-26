No. 6 Notre Dame tops No. 3 South Carolina, 92-85 for title

ESTERO, Fla. — Jackie Young and Notre Dame sent a clear message Sunday night. The Irish are a force yet again.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points, Young added 22 on her way to tournament MVP honours and No. 6 Notre Dame beat No. 3 South Carolina 92-85 on Sunday night to take the Gulf Coast Showcase championship and snap the defending national champion Gamecocks' 17-game winning streak.

Marina Mabrey scored 12 points and Jessica Shepard had 10 for the Irish (6-0), who went on a staggering 37-12 run in one stretch and then had just enough to hang on in the final moments.

"We're a great team," Young said. "We were just rattled in a little bit at the beginning. We just needed to get settled down, get some stops, get settled into our offence and that's what we did."

A'ja Wilson had 29 of her career-best 34 points in the second half for South Carolina (6-1), which hadn't lost since Feb. 19. Alexis Jennings and Doniyah Cliney each scored 12 points for the Gamecocks, who had won each of their last 31 games in which they scored 85 or more.

"Foul trouble does that to us," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "We lose our point guard, and although we practice without her at times, when you're playing that level of team you've got to have your full armour."

When Tyasha Harris got her second foul early in the second quarter, the reigning national champions were up 30-18. Barely five minutes later, the lead was gone. And soon, it was gone for good.

Notre Dame made seven consecutive shots in the second quarter to get back into the game, then had another 7 for 7 stretch early in the fourth.

"I thought the best thing about the game was how we handled their first punch," said Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw, whose team had a 58-42 edge in points in the paint. "They came out on fire. We were back on our heels. I really needed to get two posts in the game. I thought we played much better when we had two posts in."

The first Irish lead came when Mabrey found Shepard for a layup and a 34-33 edge, and Notre Dame just kept attacking the rim the rest of the way.