NFL Today, Week 12

—Russell Wilson, Seahawks, passed for two TDs and ran for a score, leading Seattle to a 24-13 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

—Josh McCown, Jets, threw for 307 yards and three TDs in New York's 35-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

—Derek Carr, Raiders, was 18 for 24 for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Oakland's 21-14 victory against the Denver Broncos.

___

Rushing

—Alvin Kamara, Saints, had a 74-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard TD reception in New Orleans' 26-20 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

—Joe Mixon, Bengals, rushed for a career-high 114 yards to lead Cincinnati to a 30-16 win against the Cleveland Browns.

—Dion Lewis, Patriots, had 15 carries for 112 yards, helping New England to a 35-17 victory against the Miami Dolphins.

—Tevin Coleman, Falcons, rushed for 97 yards and two TDs in Atlanta's 34-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

___

Receiving

—Julio Jones, Falcons, had 12 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns, leading Atlanta to a 34-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

—Robby Anderson, Jets, had six catches for 146 yards and two TDs in New York's 35-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

—Zach Ertz, Eagles, had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's 31-3 win against the Chicago Bears.

—Rob Gronkowski, Patriots, had two touchdown receptions in New England's 35-17 victory against Miami.

—Cooper Kupp, Rams, had eight receptions for 116 yards, helping Los Angeles to a 26-20 win against the New Orleans Saints.

___

Special Teams

—Phil Dawson, Cardinals, kicked four field goals in Arizona's 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a career-long 57-yarder with 1 second to play.

—Kaelin Clay, Panthers, had a 60-yard punt return for a fourth-quarter touchdown in Carolina's 35-27 win at the New York Jets.

—Adam Vinatieri, Colts, kicked three field goals in Indianapolis' 20-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

—Randy Bullock, Bengals, went 3 for 3 on field goal attempts, helping Cincinnati to a 30-16 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

—Greg Zuerlein, Rams, kicked four field goals in Los Angeles' 26-20 win against the New Orleans Saints, including three from at least 46 yards.

___

Defence

—Luke Kuechly, Panthers, returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown in Carolina's 35-27 win at the New York Jets.

—Calais Campbell, Cardinals, returned a fumble 10 yards for a TD in Arizona's 27-24 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

—DaQuan Jones, Titans, had two of Tennessee's eight sacks in a 20-16 victory at the Indianapolis Colts.

—Tre'Davious White, Bills, had a key interception that helped Buffalo to a 16-10 win at the Kansas City Chiefs.

___

FLYING FALCONS

It was quite a day for Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons. Jones finished with 12 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 34-20 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Jones' third career game with at least 250 yards receiving; no other player has more than one. Jones also set NFL records for most catches and yards receiving in his first 90 games, running his career totals to 563 receptions for 8,649 yards. He passed Anquan Boldin (558 receptions) and Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (8,502 yards). Jones got one of his TDs on a 51-yard pass from Mohamed Sanu, who became the first wide receiver since the 1970 merger with multiple touchdown passes of 50-plus yards. Sanu had one for Cincinnati four years ago.

___

FIGHTING CHANCE

The feud between Oakland receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver cornerback Aqib Talib spilled over into a new season, resulting in a full-blown brawl and three ejections. Crabtree has been upset ever since Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off his neck during the regular-season finale last season. Crabtree sat out the first meeting this season in Denver with a chest injury, but didn't wait long to try for revenge in the rematch. On the second play of Oakland's second drive in its 21-14 win, Crabtree aggressively blocked Talib on a running play and drove him to the ground on the Broncos sideline. Talib ripped Crabtree's chain off his neck while they were tangled up, and a brawl ensued. Several Broncos players surrounded Crabtree as he tussled with Talib before his Raiders teammates could come to his assistance. Guard Gabe Jackson pushed an official while trying to join in and got ejected for his actions, along with Crabtree and Talib. Suspensions could be coming.

___

ABOUT THOSE EAGLES

Carson Wentz led the way as Philadelphia improved to 10-1 with a 31-3 victory against the Chicago Bears. It's the fourth time in franchise history the Eagles have started a season 10-1 or better, and they made it to the NFL championship each of the previous three occasions. Wentz tossed three touchdown passes to run his NFL-best total to 28, breaking Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen's team record for most through the first 11 games of a season.

___

HO-HUM

Call it business as usual for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who held off the Miami Dolphins for a 35-17 victory. Brady tossed four touchdown passes as New England clinched its 17th consecutive season with a winning record. It's the longest such streak since 1970, topping the previous record held by the 1970-1985 Dallas Cowboys and 1983-1998 San Francisco 49ers. Brady has 26 touchdown passes, the most by a quarterback in a season at the age of 40 or older.

___

BOUNCING BACK

Russell Wilson knows how to get back on track after a loss. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score to help the Seattle Seahawks to a 24-13 win at the San Francisco 49ers. Wilson improved to 23-4 (.852) following an in-season loss, the best record by a starting quarterback since the 1970 merger (minimum 15 such starts).

___

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram were responsible for 224 yards from scrimmage in the New Orleans Saints' 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Kamara and Ingram are the first running back teammates to each have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in a team's first 11 games in the Super Bowl era. Kamara had five carries for 87 yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles, and also had six receptions for 101 yards and a TD.

___

WHAT A FINISH

Carolina put together an unlikely rally in a 35-27 victory over the New York Jets. Luke Kuechly returned a fumble 34 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with 12:05 left, and Kaelin Clay added a 60-yard punt return for another score during the Panthers' 17-point fourth quarter. It was the second time in franchise history that Carolina had two touchdown returns in the fourth quarter of a game. The first occasion was on Oct. 8, 1995, against Chicago in the Panthers' inaugural season.

___

SIDELINED

Carolina lost tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of its 35-27 win against the New York Jets. Olsen was sidelined with a foot injury after he missed the previous eight games with a broken foot, but said afterward he felt and it just got a little sore. Davis had a thigh injury, but coach Ron Rivera said he was also just sore. ... Quarterback Paxton Lynch departed in the third quarter of Denver's 21-14 loss at Oakland after hurting his ankle on a rollout in his first start of the season. He had missed much of the year with a sprained shoulder. ... Oakland receiver Amari Cooper left in the first half with a concussion after being hurt on an illegal hit by Denver safety Darian Stewart. Cooper was down on the turf for several minutes before leaving. ... San Francisco starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down on a hit by Seattle's Michael Bennett as he threw a pass late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 24-13 loss. ... The Bucs sustained some huge blows during their 34-20 loss at Atlanta, losing running back Doug Martin (concussion), safety T.J. Ward (concussion), safety Josh Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (back).

___

SPEAKING

"We tried rolling the coverage to him. We tried pressing him. We didn't have an answer for him." — Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter on Atlanta receiver Julio Jones.

___

"I always hear, 'That was an ugly win,' but I've never heard such a thing as a pretty loss. Either way it goes, we would prefer to get a win today. A great team win. It wasn't a blockbuster outing offensively for us, statistics-wise. But at the end of the day, we found ways to win the football game." — Carolina quarterback Cam Newton on the Panthers' 35-27 win against the New York Jets.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press