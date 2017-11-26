Nowell, Dickerson pace Washington past UC Davis, 77-70

SEATTLE — Freshman Jaylen Nowell scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and Noah Dickerson added 18 points and 11 rebounds as Washington held off UC Davis 77-70 on Sunday night.

UC Davis rallied from a nine-point deficit to go in front 57-55 on Joe Mooney's 3-pointer, but the Huskies answered with a 9-2 run, going in front 64-59 on Matisse Thybulle's layup with 4:44 remaining. Garrison Goode's layup brought the Aggies within 67-65 with 1:52 left.

Nowell scored on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 71-66 and Washington made 6-of-6 free throws from there to seal it.

David Crisp added 13 points and Thybulle 11 for the Huskies (4-2). Chima Moneke had 23 points and Siler Schneider added 15 for the Aggies (3-2).

Washington erased a 37-34 halftime deficit with a 14-2 run to open the second half. The Aggies shot 50 per cent in the first half, but on their first eight possessions after the break, they missed four shots, including two 3-point attempts, committed two turnovers and missed 2 of 4 free throws.

The Aggies, who entered shooting 44 per cent from 3-point range, offset poor long-range shooting early against Washington's zone by getting to the free-throw line for a three-point halftime lead.

UC Davis was just 1 of 5 beyond the arc, but was 10 of 12 from the line. Moneke had 13 first-half points for the Aggies.

Washington held a 17-11 rebound advantage in the first half, including seven offensive boards, but also committed 10 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies have fared well against mid-majors, but lost to Providence (77-70) and Virginia Tech (103-79). A true test of progress made under first-year coach Mike Hopkins will be consecutive games at Kansas on Dec. 6 and home against Gonzaga on Dec. 10.