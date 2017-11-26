Nugget forward Paul Millsap undergoes surgery on left wrist

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap will be sidelined for several months after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

The procedure for a ligament injury was performed by Dr. Frank Scott on Sunday, the team announced. There is no precise timetable for his return, but will be "dependent upon consistent assessment throughout the rehab process," the Nuggets said. Millsap was hurt in the first half of the Nuggets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19.

The 32-year-old Millsap is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first season with the Nuggets. He signed a three-year, $90 million free agent deal over the summer.

Denver is off to an 11-8 start this season.