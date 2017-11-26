Raiders back in contention after 21-14 win over Broncos

"This was the first week I had played with all these guys in a while," Lynch said. "It felt good out there to get out there and play with them, but obviously this isn't the result we all wanted."

STEPPING UP: With Crabtree ejected and Amari Cooper out with a concussion, the Raiders had to rely on some lesser-used receivers. Johnny Holton and Cordarrelle Patterson both stepped up with big plays. Holton had a 47-yard catch on a deep throw to set up Oakland's third touchdown and Patterson had a 54-yard, catch-and-run on a late third down that allowed Oakland to run out the clock.

"We just stepped up and did what we are supposed to do," Patterson said. "We know what we can do that's why when people go down its next man up."

HISTORIC SKID: It has been a long time since things have been this bad for the Broncos . Their seven-game losing streak is their longest since a franchise-record nine-gamer in 1967.

"I am just irritated man," linebacker Shane Ray said. "I don't like losing. My teammates don't like losing. ... We are doing everything that we possibly can try to do to be better and fight for our teammates, and you know it is frustrating when these losses come like this."

BEAST MODE: Oakland kept giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch even if it didn't lead to much success. He had 26 carries for 67 yards, averaging just 2.6 yards in his busiest day since coming out of retirement this season. But he scored on a 1-yard TD and added 44 yards on three catches.

BIG HIT: The Raiders were upset about the hit that sidelined Cooper. On a pass over the middle, safety Darian Stewart ran up from his deep position and delivered a big hit that knocked Cooper out. Cooper stayed on the ground for several minutes before a cart came out on the field. He ended up walking off on his own but is in the concussion protocol.

"It was a vicious hit, the kind we're trying to remove from our game quite frankly," coach Jack Del Rio said. "I'm sure the league will take a hard look at it."

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press