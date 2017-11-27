No. 4 Michigan State thumps No. 9 North Carolina 63-45

Theo Pinson led North Carolina (5-1) with 16 points, but Joel Berry II and Luke Maye both had awful nights. The Tar Heels trimmed the 21-point deficit to 12 with 4:30 left, but Bridges stemmed the run with a driving layup.

Maye had been brilliant to start the season for North Carolina but was 3 of 13 shooting, missed five free throws and finished with just eight points. Michigan State challenged seemingly every shot in the paint and the Tar Heels had no outside shooting.

Berry was 2 of 11 overall. The Tar Heels had more turnovers (16) than field goals (15).

"They punched us right in the mouth and we just let them punch us and didn't fight back at all," Berry said. "They just took us out of what we wanted to do."

North Carolina's night was so awful even the easiest plays became difficult. Kenny Williams made a fine interception of a pass in the first half but his breakaway layup caromed off the front rim and Winston drilled a 3-pointer at the other end to push Michigan State's lead to 33-17. Late in the second half, Maye was wide open on a drive down the lane, yet his layup didn't even touch the rim, his 10th miss of the game.

North Carolina shot 7 of 30 (23 per cent) in the first half and Berry's desperation flip at the halftime buzzer was the Tar Heels' only 3-pointer of the night.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels continued their streak of making at least one 3-pointer to 713 straight games dating to 1997. Barely. Berry's 30-footer to end the first half was the only make and the Tar Heels performance was worse than a 1 for 16 shooting night on 3s against Duke.

Michigan State: Bridges appeared mostly recovered from the sprained left ankle that had limited the preseason All-American in the first two games of the tournament. Bridges played 26 minutes and had five rebounds.

WAS IT THE HOODIE?

Izzo had an unexpected look for the game, wearing a lightweight Michigan State hoodie rather than the collared golf shirt that most other coaches wore for the tournament.

"I'll probably go back to dressing up a little more. I kind of like this outfit. Things don't get in your way when you're trying to explain to an official how bad a call he made," Izzo joked.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Tar Heels had won 11 straight games dating to last season when they lost to Duke in the ACC tournament.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Host Michigan on Wednesday night.

Michigan State: Host Notre Dame on Thursday night.

