West Indies, New Zealand A draw tour match

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The West Indies have drawn their warm-up match with New Zealand A on Monday, with players from both sides using the three-day fixture to get in some useful batting practice ahead of this week's first test against New Zealand.

Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris both smashed centuries as the West Indians piled on 451-9 declared in their first innings then eight different bowlers captured wickets as the visitors dismissed the Kiwis for 237 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

The West Indies managed just 186 in their second innings, although Hope and Ambris did not bat and were replaced in the lineup, and opener Kraigg Braithwaite retired after making a brisk 88 from 124 balls, featuring 12 boundaries.

With the home side trailling by 400, the New Zealand test batsmen Tom Latham and Jeet Raval used the final two hours to prepare themselves for the opening test, starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, after they both failed in the first innings.