Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games
CFL
Grey Cup
Toronto 27 Calgary 24
---
NFL
Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 20
Cincinnati 30 Cleveland 16
Tennessee 20 Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 16 Kansas City 10
Philadelphia 31 Chicago 3
New England 35 Miami 17
Carolina 35 N.Y. Jets 27
Seattle 24 San Francisco 13
Oakland 21 Denver 14
L.A. Rams 26 New Orleans 20
Arizona 27 Jacksonville 24
Pittsburgh 31 Green Bay 28
---
NHL
Carolina 4 Nashville 3 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)
Edmonton 4 Boston 2
---
AHL
Providence 2 Charlotte 1 (SO)
Springfield 4 Hartford 2
Toronto 5 Belleville 1
Iowa 6 Chicago 4
Bridgeport 3 Hershey 2 (SO)
Ontario 3 San Antonio 1
San Jose 5 San Diego 3
---
NBA
Miami 100 Chicago 93
Minnesota 119 Phoenix 108
Brooklyn 98 Memphis 88
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
---
NFL
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
