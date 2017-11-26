Scores and Schedule

Sports 11:59 PM

Sunday's Games

CFL

Grey Cup

Toronto 27 Calgary 24

---

NFL

Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 20

Cincinnati 30 Cleveland 16

Tennessee 20 Indianapolis 16

Buffalo 16 Kansas City 10

Philadelphia 31 Chicago 3

New England 35 Miami 17

Carolina 35 N.Y. Jets 27

Seattle 24 San Francisco 13

Oakland 21 Denver 14

L.A. Rams 26 New Orleans 20

Arizona 27 Jacksonville 24

Pittsburgh 31 Green Bay 28

---

NHL

Carolina 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

Edmonton 4 Boston 2

---

AHL

Providence 2 Charlotte 1 (SO)

Springfield 4 Hartford 2

Toronto 5 Belleville 1

Iowa 6 Chicago 4

Bridgeport 3 Hershey 2 (SO)

Ontario 3 San Antonio 1

San Jose 5 San Diego 3

---

NBA

Miami 100 Chicago 93

Minnesota 119 Phoenix 108

Brooklyn 98 Memphis 88

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

---

NFL

Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

