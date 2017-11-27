Carter scores 29 points, West Virginia beats Missouri 83-79

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jevon Carter scored 29 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 23 West Virginia overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Missouri 83-79 on Sunday night in the Advocare Invitational championship game.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 26 points, including four late free throws, for West Virginia (6-1).

West Virginia was involved in three distinctly different games at the tourney. After surviving an upset challenge against winless Marist 84-78 on Thursday, the Mountaineers routed Central Florida 83-45 on Friday.

Missouri (5-2) got 21 points from Jordan Barnett. Kassius Robertson and Kevin Puryear had 13 each.