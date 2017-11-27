Portland State upsets Stanford 87-78 in the PK80

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deontae North had 22 points and seven rebounds Sunday night to lead Portland State to an 87-78 win against Stanford in a PK80 tournament seventh-place game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Bryce Canda added 17 points for the hometown Vikings (5-2), who erased a nine-point halftime deficit.

Reid Travis had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Stanford (3-5).

Portland State trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.