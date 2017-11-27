Argos' Posey earns Grey Cup MVP honours

The TD pass tied the game at 6-6, and broke the previous mark of 99 yards set by Montreal's Anthony Calvillo and Pat Woodcock in 2002.

Posey was drafted as a receiver and returner by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, and the sophomore receiver became the team's primary deep threat under new coach Marc Trestman this season. He accumulated 744 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Ray said he's thrown that pass to Posey in other games this season.

"We've been taking some shots all year when we've been backed up, and we've been pretty successful with it," Ray said. "And we hit DeVier on the same route against Winnipeg late in the season that kind of got us out of the backed up area, and so we called it again."

It was a historic decision, and in the moments after the win, Posey sat in the post-game news conference soaking wet and smelling like champagne, the protective goggles from the celebratory Argos locker-room still perched on his forehead.

"Intrinsic joy and extrinsic joy. Just a dopamine release," Posey said of the joyous locker-room. "I don't know what to say, it's just amazing man, I just love that group of guys, I'm so happy for them, so happy to be a part of it."

Posey talked about the confidence instilled by Trestman, who told them they just needed to be within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

"Trestman just believed that our backbone, we made a nice backbone for ourselves," Posey said. "We have a lot of experience, I mean we've got Ricky Ray, who doesn't want to drive with two minutes left with that guy. We did what we said we were going to do, we're just really happy about it."

Calgary's Jerome Messam, a native of Brampton, Ont., was the game's top Canadian.

By Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press