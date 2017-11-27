Carter scores 29 points, West Virginia beats Missouri 83-79

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — West Virginia had a wild weekend in Florida that ended up with a three-game sweep.

Jevon Carter scored 29 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and the No. 23 Mountaineers overcame a 16-point, second-half deficit to beat Missouri 83-79 on Sunday night in the Advocare Invitational championship game.

"I just told them no matter how much time is left on the clock, just believe we can win this game," Carter said.

Daxter Miles Jr. added 26 points, including four late free throws, for West Virginia (6-1).

"We tried a lot of stuff," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "We played 1-3-1 for a little bit, then we tried to push up and that didn't work. So I just said, let's just go out and do what we do. Let's go out and play as hard as we possibly can and let the chips fall where they may."

West Virginia was involved in three distinctly different games at the tourney. After surviving an upset challenge against winless Marist 84-78 on Thursday, the Mountaineers routed Central Florida 83-45 on Friday.

Missouri (5-2) got 21 points from Jordan Barnett. Kassius Robertson and Kevin Puryear each had 13.

"We just kept thinking, we got to find a way," Barnett said. "We can't quit, we can't give up. Build such a big lead and it all goes away so fast. This one hurts."

Barnett hit a jumper and added 3 as Missouri went up 55-41 five minutes into the second half.

West Virginia, keyed by a number of forced turnovers, put together a late 12-0 run that was concluded by Miles steal and layup to get within 73-72 with 3 minutes left.