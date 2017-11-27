Washington St. remains unbeaten with win over San Diego St.

"We just needed to get back into our rhythm," Kent said. "As soon as we did, here comes the points."

The Cougars also got 22 points from Robert Franks — who left the game four 4 minutes left with his own ankle injury — and a career-high 16 points from Jeff Pollard.

It was a nice victory for a Cougars team picked to come in last in the Pac-12 Conference.

"It's a huge statement, but we're definitely not done yet," Flynn said. "We can't get all happy about it. It's only six games into the season. We still have a lot to prove."

San Diego could not turn a significant advantage inside into victory. The Aztecs outrebounded the Cougars 44-35 and outscored them in the paint 42-24.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The Aztecs suffered their first loss in six Wooden Legacy games. They won the tournament in 2013.

Washington State: The unbeaten Cougars were the surprise of the tournament. They are now 6-0 all-time against San Diego State.

PAC-12 POWER

The conference is now a perfect 5-0 in title games in this tournament with five different teams winning - Washington State, USC, Cal, Washington and UCLA.

TURNING POINT

San Diego State led 79-78 with four minutes to play when the Cougars scored the first seven points in an 11-3 run to take control.

NOTES

The Cougars had not scored 93 points in a regulation game since a 93-55 win over Santa Clara on Dec. 11, 2011. . The Aztecs made just two of their final 11 shots.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Travels across town to play the University of San Diego on Thursday.

Washington State: Returns home to play UC Davis on Saturday.

By The Associated Press