MILAN — Unable to produce inspiring results with a completely revamped squad, Vincenzo Montella was fired as coach of AC Milan on Monday and replaced by Gennaro Gattuso.

Montella acknowledged his failures in an Instagram post.

"Leaving Milan hurts a lot. I tried to give my all for this club but I accept the decision that has been made," Montella wrote. "I want to thank the players and you fans for the beautiful moments that we shared together. Let's hope that Milan ends up there where it belongs. Clearly I failed but I will continue to support these colours."

Milan, which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the off-season, has won only two of its past nine matches and has as many losses — six — as wins. The Rossoneri have been beaten by Lazio, Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli — the top five teams in the standings.

The move came a day after a dispiriting 0-0 draw at home with Torino left Milan in seventh place in Serie A.

Milan announced in a statement that it had "parted ways" with Montella.

"We are very grateful to Mr. Montella and his staff for all the work done up to today, their commitment and professionalism," the club said. "Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso."

A seven-time European champion, Milan is also facing financial fair play inquiries from UEFA after an off-season spending spree brought in an entire squad's worth of new players.

There have been questions over the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April.

Gattuso, a gritty midfielder who had been in charge of the club's youth squad, won the 2003 and 2007 Champions League titles with Milan as a player. The 39-year-old Gattuso also previously coached Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa.