Big-spending AC Milan replaces Montella with Gattuso

MILAN — AC Milan has fired Vincenzo Montella and named Gennaro Gattuso as the club's new coach.

Milan, which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the off-season, has won only two of its past nine matches and has as many losses — six — as wins.

The move comes a day after a dispiriting 0-0 draw at home with Torino left Milan in seventh place.

Milan tweeted Monday that it "parted ways" with Montella and that "management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso."