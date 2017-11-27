Montella replaced by Gattuso at struggling AC Milan

MILAN — Unable to produce inspiring results with a completely revamped squad, Vincenzo Montella was fired as coach of AC Milan on Monday and replaced by Gennaro Gattuso.

Montella, writing on Twitter, praised the club which spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the off-season.

"Coaching Milan was an honour, and working with this team was even better," Montella wrote. "I hope Rino can restore Milan to where it belongs."

Milan has won only two of its past nine matches and has as many losses — six — as wins. The Rossoneri have been beaten by Lazio, Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli — the top five teams in the standings.