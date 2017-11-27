Argos to celebrate Grey Cup on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts will celebrate their Grey Cup win at a city hall rally on Tuesday.

The team is returning to Toronto this morning with the coveted trophy in tow after a stunning 27-24 win over the favoured Calgary Stampeders on Sunday in Ottawa.

It's Toronto's 17th Grey Cup, a CFL record.

Tuesday's rally will start at 12:30 p.m. ET at Nathan Phillips Square.