Panthers hope season-ending upset is a springboard to 2018

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi and his coaching staff won't spend the next month preparing for a bowl game but the recruiting trail after Pittsburgh's first losing season in a decade. Narduzzi, however, will hit the road with momentum. And then some.

The Panthers finished an uneven 5-7, their worst mark since 2007. Yet the youth movement Narduzzi has been touting since his hire three years ago finally seems to be growing up. The proof came during three spectacular hours last Friday, when Pitt dominated second-ranked Miami in a 24-14 victory that had all the hallmarks Narduzzi wants to become the program's signature going forward.

The defence rattled Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier while limiting the Hurricanes to a season-low 232 yards. An offence that spent much of the fall searching for an identity may have found one — and a future in the process — in quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The freshman threw for a touchdown and ran for two others, including a 22-yard sprint to the pylon with 2:54 left that gave Pitt a 17-point lead. He ended the first start of his career by chest-bumping Narduzzi and slapping fives in the student section.

"It's definitely another step in my career," Pickett said. "It springboarded us into the off-season."

After spending the better part of three months of instability under centre, Pitt may have it for the next couple of years if Pickett can build upon his eye-opening performance.

"Kenny Pickett played lights out," Narduzzi said.

The first true freshman in 10 years to start at centre wasn't the only one. A secondary that was torched for 542 yards passing in an embarrassing home loss to Oklahoma State in September improved steadily as the weeks passed. Pitt only allowed one team over 300 yards through the air the rest of the way as youngsters like cornerback Dane Jackson started playing with the confidence and swagger Narduzzi always believed would come if they just kept at it.

It's a mentality Narduzzi kept preaching even as the losses mounted. When Pitt saw its bowl hopes disappear after failing to score from the Virginia Tech 1 in the final minute on Nov. 18, the Panthers could have packed it in. Instead, they put their most complete game of the year together even though there was nothing to play for other than the 14 seniors saying goodbye.

"For our younger guys, it's just a point that when you believe and when you have faith ... that anything can happen" Narduzzi said.