TURIN, Italy — Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has undergone surgery on a broken left hand and will likely miss the highly anticipated Serie A match at Napoli on Friday.

Juventus says the operation on Monday was carried out "perfectly."

Six-time defending champion Juventus trails league leader Napoli by four points.

With his hand wrapped up, Higuain remained on the bench during Juve's 3-0 win over Crotone on Sunday.