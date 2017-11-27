Seahawks rule Kam Chancellor out for the rest of the season

RENTON, Wash. — Kam Chancellor is done for this season. Whether the standout strong safety for the Seattle Seahawks plays again is unknown.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Chancellor would miss the rest of the season due to the neck injury he suffered earlier this month, but would not speculate about Chancellor's future.

All Carroll would say for now is that Chancellor does not need surgery and any decision on his future is up to the player.

"He feels good, he feels comfortable. He's not in discomfort at all, which is good," Carroll said Monday, a day after Seattle's 24-13 win over San Francisco. "There is a process with when we do the work, up and down stuff, and really I'm trying to be really respective of Kam and let him call the shots of what is known and all that stuff and how he wants to talk about it because this is him. It's not us, it's him and we'll support him all that we can.

"He was a fantastic factor in this game, in the locker room and on the sideline, big time helping the communication and stuff. I'm glad he's staying with us and still adding the presence he's always been able to add."

It's a similar situation for veteran defensive end Cliff Avril, who will undergo "disc-related" surgery Tuesday for a neck injury. Avril has been out since early October.

Carroll declined to get into specifics about Avril's surgery but noted it is a procedure players have come back from in the past.

"I don't know what the future holds. Guys do come back from that surgery sometimes and sometimes they don't. Just depends," Carroll said.

Chancellor has spent his entire career with Seattle, becoming a starter in 2011. He recently spent time away from the team while meeting with doctors to determine the severity of his injury and possible courses of action.

Chancellor was apparently injured in the win over the Cardinals while tackling Andre Ellington with just over two minutes remaining. He stayed in for one more play before leaving to be attended on the sideline. Bradley McDougald has filled in with Chancellor sidelined.