Meyer: Barrett probable for Big Ten Championship Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said quarterback J.T. Barrett is "probable" to play in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday.

Meyer on Monday said Barrett, who left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter during a win over Michigan on Saturday, is "really doing a nice job with all the rehab."

The decision whether to start Barrett or backup Dwayne Haskins will be made later in the week. Barrett did not practice Sunday.

Haskins, a redshirt freshman, entered the game with the Buckeyes trailing 20-14 and helped lead a comeback victory.