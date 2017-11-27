Rutgers football improves in Chris Ash's second season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — As defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph was having his final pregame meal in Rutgers' team hotel, the fifth-year senior couldn't help but look ahead and tell his younger teammates how lucky they are.

While the Scarlet Knights finished the season with a 4-8 record and a three-game losing streak, coach Chris Ash is showing progress in rebuilding a program that was left in disarray by his predecessor, Kyle Flood.

Rutgers won three Big Ten games this year after winning none the year before.

"I know this program is going to be going places," Joseph said. "So I'm excited to see it."

However, there is still much that needs to be improved, starting with the offence.

"It all starts up front," Ash said. "We've got to continue to improve up front and it starts with the quarterback, too, that's the second part of it."

The offensive line only has to replace captain Dorian Miller, so, once again, the focus will be on the quarterback.

The passing game sputtered as Rutgers played three different quarterbacks in graduate transfer Kyle Bolin, redshirt junior Gio Rescigno and freshman Johnathan Lewis. After averaging 138.3 yards passing yards in 2016, Rutgers dipped to 112 yards this season.

Rescigno, who struggles with throwing, started the final seven games. Lewis, a highly touted recruit from St. Peter's in Jersey City, New Jersey, showed flashes of talent, including a 42-yard touchdown pass vs. No. 21 Michigan State in the season finale. He also showed his inexperience and admitted he still has a lot to learn when it comes to reading a defence.

Rescigno and Lewis will battle for the starting job in spring practice, along with two highly touted recruits, Artur Sitkowski and Jalen Chatman.