Mississippi coach Matt Luke ready to seize 'destination job'

Luke's hiring is undoubtedly popular inside the program. He led the Rebels to an emotional 31-28 upset victory over No. 16 Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday, and players were heard in the locker room chanting "We want Luke!" during a raucous celebration.

Outside the program, the response has been more tepid. Many fans wanted a more well-known leader or at least someone with more head coaching experience.

Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork said that he had "extensive conversations" with eight candidates and that interest in the job was significant, but in the end, Luke had the best plan for future success.

"I realize that the easy decision was to hire someone new," Bjork said. "Bring in a splash hire. A big name, if you will. In reality, the hard decision was to drill down, assess our program, what it needs, be strategic and hire the right coach.

"In the final analysis, Matt Luke is the best person, best leader and the best coach."

The Ole Miss job comes with several challenges — most notably the fallout from the NCAA's investigation into the program for rules violations. The Rebels were not eligible for a bowl this season because of a self-imposed post-season ban. They've also self-imposed scholarship reductions and recruiting restrictions.

The NCAA is expected to release a final ruling in the case in the coming weeks. The governing body could accept the Rebels' self-imposed sanctions or add to them.

Luke said that the NCAA's judgment won't affect the long-term vision of the program.

"We've been through a lot of adversity and we're going to come through this no matter what," Luke said. "But it's going to take hard work. It's going to take discipline."

By David Brandt, The Associated Press