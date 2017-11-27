Brazilian team relegated after finger put in wrong place

SAO PAULO — Ponte Preta has been relegated from the Brazilian football championship after one of its players was sent off for putting his finger where it didn't belong.

The turning point came in the 19th minute when defender Rodrigo was sent off.

Referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro said in his match report: "I sent off ... Rodrigo ... after I was informed by the fourth official that the athlete had introduced his middle finger twice between the buttocks of his adversary number 22, Santiago Trellez."

Rodrigo had to be convinced by teammates to leave the pitch after refusing Ricardo, according to the ref.