Former CONMEBOL chief Leoz appeals extradition to US

ASUNCION, Paraguay — The former head of South American soccer is appealing extradition to the United States where he is wanted on charges of receiving millions in bribes in exchange for marketing and TV rights to tournaments.

A judge in Nicolas Leoz's native Paraguay approved the extradition order last week.

Leoz's lawyer, Ricardo Preda, has told the Associated Press he is appealing the judge's order and says, if it fails, he will appeal to the supreme court.

The 89-year-old Leoz headed CONMEBOL from 1986 to 2013. He quit after acknowledging he received $130,000 in payments from a former marketing partner of FIFA.