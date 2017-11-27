Sherburne hits 4 of UMBC's 13 3-pointers in 88-59 win

BALTIMORE — Joe Sherburne made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Arkel Lamar had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Maryland, Baltimore County beat Division III Shenandoah 88-59 on Monday.

UMBC led by just three points at halftime, 40-37, but used a 21-2 run to take a 68-44 lead with 10 minutes remaining. Sherburne made three straight 3-pointers at the beginning of the run and Brandon Horvath later made two consecutive 3s.

The Retrievers were 13 of 34 from distance and shot 49 per cent overall. UMBC also had a 44-29 advantage on the glass and forced 24 turnovers.

Max Portmann added 10 points for UMBC (4-3), which faces Army on Friday. Jairus Lyles, who averages 36 minutes, 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, did not play due to an injury.