Dundas Dynamo under-11 team hauls home gold from Markham

The Dundas Dynamo under-11 boys basketball team headed to Markham recently and played some of its toughest basketball of the season.

In the first game, the boys hit the ground running against Guelph. Saagar Abraham came on strong, scoring 14 points. Eli Belmore kept the heat on with some quick-thinking defence. It was a tense game, but the Dynamo managed to wrap it up with a 30-27 win.

In the second game against the Northern Kings, the team took control. Jason MacNeil and Marcus Vrkljan set a quick pace, while Lukas Dejeto racked up the points and helped his team to a commanding 39-13 victory.

The following day, Dynamo took on Markham/Unionville. The score was tight, with both teams giving everything they had. Luke Maga lit up the scoreboard, while Neza Sefuku and Cameron Slemko used strong offensive skills to keep the opponents at bay. The final score saw the Dynamo take the win 29-27.