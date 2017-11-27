Dundas Dynamo under-11 team hauls home gold from Markham

The Dundas Dynamo under-11 boys basketball team headed to Markham recently and played some of its toughest basketball of the season.
In the first game, the boys hit the ground running against Guelph. Saagar Abraham came on strong, scoring 14 points. Eli Belmore kept the heat on with some quick-thinking defence. It was a tense game, but the Dynamo managed to wrap it up with a 30-27 win.
In the second game against the Northern Kings, the team took control. Jason MacNeil and Marcus Vrkljan set a quick pace, while Lukas Dejeto racked up the points and helped his team to a commanding 39-13 victory.
The following day, Dynamo took on Markham/Unionville. The score was tight, with both teams giving everything they had. Luke Maga lit up the scoreboard, while Neza Sefuku and Cameron Slemko used strong offensive skills to keep the opponents at bay. The final score saw the Dynamo take the win 29-27.
In Game 4, the Dundas took on Durham City in arguably their most challenging game of the season. Connor Farnand stood his ground, digging in with strong defensive plays, while Tyrus Maga worked hard to hold off Durham for a tight 41-40 win.
In the tournament finals, Dynamo met Guelph again for the gold medal game. The Gryphons were relentless, but they couldn’t stop Austin Dohmen from scoring 13 points and leading the Dynamo to a heart-pounding 38-36 gold medal win.
Special thanks to coaches Paul Maga and Jim Maga for their incredible coaching through some very tense games.
