Bills reveal receiver Benjamin has torn knee cartilage

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin does indeed have torn cartilage in his right knee.

The Bills revealed the exact nature of the injury on Monday when correcting a comment coach Sean McDermott made earlier in the day.

McDermott said "No," when asked if Benjamin had a torn meniscus. A team spokesman, however, informed reporters about a half hour later that the player's meniscus was torn, while saying McDermott misunderstood the question.

A week earlier, McDermott would only say tests revealed there was no ligament damage to Benjamin's knee.