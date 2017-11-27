Bills reveal receiver Benjamin has torn knee cartilage

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin does indeed have torn cartilage in his right knee.
The Bills revealed the exact nature of the injury on Monday when correcting a comment coach Sean McDermott made earlier in the day.
McDermott said "No," when asked if Benjamin had a torn meniscus. A team spokesman, however, informed reporters about a half hour later that the player's meniscus was torn, while saying McDermott misunderstood the question.
A week earlier, McDermott would only say tests revealed there was no ligament damage to Benjamin's knee.
Benjamin did not travel with the team for Buffalo's 16-10 win at Kansas City on Sunday.
He was hurt while being tackled after making a 20-yard catch on Buffalo's opening drive in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a week earlier.
McDermott continues to list Benjamin as day to day.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
By John Wawrow, The Associated Press
