Auburn's Kerryon Johnson: 'I'll never count myself out'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson is downplaying the right shoulder injury that knocked him out of the win over Alabama

Johnson said Monday he's just "banged up" and trying to get healthy for the fourth-ranked Tigers' SEC championship game against No. 6 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta.

"It's week whatever in a football season, I'm a running back," he said. "Guys are going to get banged up. It's nothing more and nothing less."

Johnson was hurt on a goal line hit in the Iron Bowl but ran for a touchdown on the next play and had some more carries after that. He went down late in the fourth quarter and walked off with a towel draped over his head.