After 5-0 start, Chiefs stunned to be sitting at 6-5 now

Even star tight end Travis Kelce, the one sure thing in the Chiefs' offence lately, only had three catches for 39 yards against Buffalo — dropping a ball along the way.

"Listen," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "everybody's got a piece."

Especially the coaching staff.

The Chiefs were creative and exciting and nearly unstoppable through the first five games, getting the ball to their playmakers in unique ways. They utilized Hunt in the open field, threw Hill the ball in space and scored at a rate that fans in Kansas City were unaccustomed to seeing.

Reid was living up to his reputation as a "quarterback whisperer," and young offensive co-ordinator Matt Nagy was making everybody forget about his predecessor, current Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

But that midseason swoon has turned out to be an epic collapse, and the Chiefs are now faced with a trip to the New York Jets on Sunday that could be crucial to turning their season back around.

"We have to go back to working on those small little things, you know? Continue to bring energy," Hill said, sitting in front of his locker. "I think the defence is going to continue to play great. We just have to use the defence's energy to fuel us."

The defence tried to pick up the Chiefs' popgun offence on Sunday, holding LeSean McCoy to 49 yards rushing and the Bills to 268 yards total.

But even that performance, stingy as it was, left something to be desired: The Chiefs didn't force a turnover that could have given them some momentum.

"This is the ultimate team game, so regardless if you blame the offence, we didn't get a turnover," Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson said.

"You have to create moments of momentum. Defensively, we played good yardage-wise, but somehow you got to get a turnover. We couldn't muster up."

Like the rest of the Chiefs, the veteran linebacker wasn't just despondent in the locker room. He was downright flabbergasted, almost at a loss trying to understand how the season's gone awry.

"It's tough, man, whenever you lose. Any time. Regardless of what the score is," Johnson said. "The ball has been rolling downhill and the more losses you get, the harder that ball is to stop rolling in the wrong direction. This is one of those games where you need to get it. We need to get a win.

"However we can get it, we need to get it, because it doesn't look good right now."

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press