Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard a finalist for top assistant award

Wisconsin first-year defensive co-ordinator Jim Leonhard is one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

The other finalists announced Monday are: Auburn defensive co-ordinator Kevin Steele, Clemson co-offensive co-ordinator Tony Elliot, Oklahoma offensive co-ordinator Bill Bedenbaugh and Central Florida offensive co-ordinator Troy Walters. The winner will be announced Dec. 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Leonhard is a Wisconsin alum who played 10 seasons in the NFL. The former defensive back returned to Wisconsin last year to be defensive backs coach. He replaced Justin Wilcox as co-ordinator when Wilcox took the head coaching job at California.

The Badgers' defence ranks first in the nation in total defence and fewest touchdowns allowed.