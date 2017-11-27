Hoosiers look to bright future after coming up short in 2017

The silver lining is that Indiana did find a foundation for the future.

Redshirt freshman Peyton Ramsey wrested the starting quarterback job away from Lagow at midseason and gave it back only after injuring his knee during the 42-39 loss at Maryland in late October. Ramsey didn't take another snap, though Allen acknowledged he was getting close to returning the last two games.

Morgan Ellison, a true freshman, and Cole Gest, a redshirt freshman, emerged as the Hoosiers' new workhorse running backs. Ellison finished with 704 yards and six TDs to lead the team in both categories while Gest had 428 yards and one TD. Ramsey wound up No. 3 on Indiana's rushing chart with 226 yards and two TDs.

Receiver Whop Philyor, another true freshman, showed he could be a dynamic player and Nick Westbrook, who led the Hoosiers in receiving in 2016, is expected to return next season after suffering a season-ending injury on the opening kickoff of the season opener.

Plus, nine of their top 10 offensive linemen will be back, too.

The only real question on offence is whether Simmie Cobbs Jr. will leave early for the NFL after finishing second in the Big Ten in receptions (72) and third in yards receiving (841). It will be hard to match those numbers if the Hoosiers go with a more run-heavy offence next season.

On defence, the Hoosiers must replace some stalwarts — linebacker Tegray Scales, cornerback Rashard Fant and safety Chase Dutra.

But Allen seems to have some of their replacements in place, making for a potentially stronger team in 2018.

"Although we did not win a B1G (Big Ten) or a national championship, we got to the first bowl game in eight years, then made it back-to-back bowl games the next year, all while beating Purdue four times in a row, and being able to improve the defence to one of the best IU has seen in years," Fant wrote in a letter posted Monday on the athletic department website. "I think that could definitely be considered helping to turn a program around and working toward holding each other and the program to a higher standard."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press