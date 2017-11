Mixon finally hits triple-digits, Bengals get run game going

The Bengals loved his versatility as a power runner who can catch passes and make defenders miss. Mixon started the season sharing the role with incumbent Jeremy Hill, who became a close friend. When Hill suffered an ankle injury and had surgery, Mixon became the primary back.

Even so, the running game had nowhere to go . A struggling offensive line created few holes. Mixon kept trying to force a big play when it wasn't there. A low point came during a win in Denver two weeks ago when Cincinnati rushed for a total of 49 yards.

After that game, Cincinnati's running game ranked the worst in franchise history and last in the league by far, averaging 3 yards per carry.

Once the Bengals got ahead of the Browns on Sunday, they decided to finish it off by running the ball.

They used extra blockers and opened holes for Mixon. On a clinching 75-yard drive, Mixon had runs of 15 and 14 yards before scoring on an 11-yard run .

"Not only were we in position where we had to run it, but we did a nice job running it," offensive co-ordinator Bill Lazor said.

"It has you coming off the field with a good feeling. I like how Joe finished his runs. He seemed to get some rhythm going there and was a physical force. And a couple of those holes were really nice to have in an NFL game.

"So it leaves you with a good taste in your mouth, for a few hours."

PENALTY, OR NO PENALTY: Coach Marvin Lewis took exception to a first-quarter penalty on linebacker Vontaze Burfict for his hit on a Browns receiver who was deemed defenceless.

He supported a later call on Browns safety Jabrill Peppers for a high hit on receiver Josh Malone — who also was deemed defenceless — during the Bengals' clinching touchdown drive. "It used to be a good football play," Lewis said of Peppers' hit. "It's no longer a good football play."

STEELERS AGAIN: The Bengals host the Steelers (9-2) next Monday night, a game they need to win to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

When they played in Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, they were tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter and then unraveled. The Bengals managed only one first down and 19 total yards in the second half. Mixon didn't get a run in the second half, and questioned the play calling afterward.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press