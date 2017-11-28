Waterdown’s Jeff Malott comfortable in sophomore season with Cornell Big Red

Malott has notched three goals and six assists through 10 games with the Big Red in the 2017 to 2018 season, matching his point total from all of last season. He said a big part of that is an increased role on the squad — especially on special teams.

“We had a lot of seniors leave last year, and they filled the majority of the roles on the power play and penalty kill,” he said. “So, it’s nice to step in and have more of a responsibility in that sense.

“As a team, we’ve done well with filling those roles.”

The 21-year-old noted last year, he was just happy to be in the lineup and make a contribution every night. But, while it’s fun to have a larger role this year, he said it also includes more responsibility.

While Malott is playing in all situations, receiving even strength, power play and penalty kill time, the former Caledonia Corvair noted he is often called upon at the end of close games to shut the door on the opposition.

“It’s always nice to feel like you have some responsibility in that sense,” he said. “That doesn’t get as much of the glory, but I think that’s a pretty cool part of the game, shutting down in the last two minutes — crunch time.”

An applied economic and management major at the Ivy League school, Malott said off the ice, the task of balancing school and hockey is easier in his sophomore year.

“Classes are a lot of work, but its something that can be easily managed if you stay on top of it,” he said. “Nobody here really lets you fall too far behind.

“The balance is getting more manageable as I move forward … but the classes also get more difficult the more I move forward,” he continued. “That’s the new balance, finding ways study in my specific concentration.”

While the team is off to a strong start, Malott said there are still things to work on.

"It’s a nice start — but we haven’t really been playing as well, or as consistently, as we’d like to,” he said. “We have a lot of young guys, so it makes sense.”

Malott noted the team members have done a good job of not getting too high on themselves.

“We’re 9-1, but I think we’ve done a really good job of taking it weekend by weekend,” he said. “We’ll go and we’ll win two games, or we’ll win a game on the weekend, and it’s already behind us.”

Cornell will face the Miami University (Ohio) RedHawks in two road games this weekend.

“Even with our strong record, these two games could make or break our first half,” Malott said. “We don’t want to look too far ahead, but this weekend … might honestly be one of our toughest weekends of the year.”

But Malott, who played for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooks Bandits before joining Cornell, said he’s focused on team success ahead of his own goals.

“Personally, I think my personal goals are almost parallel to the team goals,” he explained. “We want to get everyone on the same page and go as far as we can in the post-season.

“Last year, we made it to the ECAC finals and got run over by Harvard, so it would be nice to make it back there and finish what we started last year.”

Malott found his goal-scoring gear in last year’s playoffs, as he was one of only two members of the team to score twice in the post-season.

In addition to tallying the lone Cornell goal in the team’s 4-1 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championship Game loss to Harvard, Malott also opened the scoring for a Game 3 victory over Clarkson in the ECAC quarter-finals.

One of the highlights of the season to that point, said Malott, was when he and his Cornell teammates faced Boston University at Madison Square Garden in front of 14,606 fans — with Cornell taking a 4-3 win.

“That was a pretty sick game,” he said. “With Boston University having a lot of alumni in the area and with Cornell having a lot of alumni in the area, it was a pretty cool atmosphere.

“Neither team was the home team — after both sides had a big play or a shutdown play, the place just erupted.”

Malott noted Boston University graduates such as New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk and 1980 Miracle on Ice USA captain Mike Eruzione were in attendance.

“There were some pretty big names there,” he said. “It was a pretty cool atmosphere to play in front of.”

