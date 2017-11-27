Espanyol tops Getafe 1-0 in Spanish league

MADRID — Forward Gerard Moreno scored early in the second half to help Espanyol defeat Getafe 1-0 and move further from the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Monday.

Moreno scored from close range after a free kick cross into the area in the 55th minute at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona.

The result left Espanyol in 13th place. Getafe is in 12th.

Espanyol had won only one of its last seven matches in all competitions. It was coming off two straight losses in the league.