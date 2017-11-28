Waterdown Warriors boys hockey team hits the ice Nov. 30

The Waterdown Warriors boys hockey team will open its season on Nov. 30 against Ancaster on home ice.
Coach Larry Timms said he expects the team will be ready to go.
“We’re not big, but we’re fast and skilled,” he said of the Warriors squad.
While Timms noted the team lost some good players — including Mitchell Brewer, who moved on to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL’s) Oshawa Generals — he said the team has some strong returning players.
“We have a pretty good mix of kids who are returning,” he said. “We’ve got a good mix of youth and veterans.”
He added he expects the team to be solid defensively, anchored by returning veterans Liam Delmastro and Justin Coles.
“Very solid hockey players,” he said. “They’re smart and they understand the game.”
Timms noted the Warriors have five Grade 9 students on the roster this year.
“You don’t usually do that, but they all deserve to be there,” he said. “They’re all skilled, they’ve worked hard and they’ve earned themselves the spot.”
Timms said the team also has strong, veteran leadership in the form of Connor Snider, Joel Beam and Braeden McCarles, among others.
“They add a calming influence to the team.”
Timms said ahead of their home opener, the Warriors have already played 11 exhibition games.
“We have a pretty good idea of what we have and where we’re going with it,” he said. “We’re not going to be a big physical team, because we don’t have the physical players.
“We’re going to be a finesse team with skill.”
He said to win, the Warriors will have to outwork and outskate their opponents.
Timms noted the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council (HWIAC) league is very competitive.
“There’s never a runaway,” he said. “We want to be as close to the top as we can, if not at the top.
“It’s a tight league, and a win here and a loss here can make all the difference in the world.”
He noted high school season only lasts 10 games, which magnifies the importance of each contest.
Timms added the Warriors will also play in four tournaments to hone their skills.
The Warriors face Ancaster at Harry Howell Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.
