Waterdown Warriors boys hockey team hits the ice Nov. 30

The Waterdown Warriors boys hockey team will open its season on Nov. 30 against Ancaster on home ice.

Coach Larry Timms said he expects the team will be ready to go.

“We’re not big, but we’re fast and skilled,” he said of the Warriors squad.

While Timms noted the team lost some good players — including Mitchell Brewer, who moved on to the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL’s) Oshawa Generals — he said the team has some strong returning players.