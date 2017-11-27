Patriots place TE Bennett, special teamer Ebner on IR

BOSTON — The Patriots have placed tight end Martellus Bennett and special teamer Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

New England made the moves Monday. For Bennett it comes less than a month after the Patriots picked him up off waivers following his release from the Green Bay Packers. Ebner injured his knee on a fake punt run in the first quarter of the Patriots' win over Miami on Sunday.

Bennett had six catches for 53 yards in New England's wins over the Broncos and Raiders, but was inactive for Sunday's win over the Dolphins with a hamstring and shoulder injury. Ebner has played in 82 regular-season games as a reserve and a core special teams member, and had five tackles on defence to go along with 74 special teams tackles.

Bennett was released by the Packers on Nov. 8 for "failing to disclose a physical condition." In the days after his release he said in a lengthy post on Instagram that the Packers examined his shoulder when he signed a three-year, $21 million contract as a free agent in March and cleared him to play.

But the 30-year-old says his shoulder got worse during the season and that he asked to have it checked in early October, electing for surgery. He says Green Bay's team physician pushed him to play through it, causing a rift that ultimately led to him being waived.

He started seven games this season for Green Bay, totalling 24 catches for 233 yards. Last season, Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and had a career-high seven touchdowns on his way to earning a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.

By Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press