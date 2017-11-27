Texas touchdown leader Warren to transfer

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas running back Chris Warren III is leaving the program and will transfer to another school for his senior year.

Warren announced the move in a statement issued Monday by the school. He scored a team-high eight touchdowns for Texas (6-6) this season.

Warren ran for 314 yards this season, with 166 coming in a win over San Jose State. But his role dramatically decreased by the third game and the 250-pound back was seldom used in key situations the rest of the season. Warren switched to a hybrid running back-tight end position and had two catches with one touchdown in the final two games.

Warren averaged over 5 yards per carry and rushed for 1,150 yards over the past three seasons. He ran for 276 yards against Texas Tech as a freshman in 2015, but his 2016 season was cut short by a knee injury after four games.