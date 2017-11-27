Iowa State signs Campbell to 6-year, $22.5 million deal

AMES, Iowa — Asked about his future following a brutal 20-19 loss at Kansas State on Saturday, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said he and his staff are "in it for the long haul."

One of the sport's rising stars has backed up his words with action, as the Cyclones announced on Monday that they've agreed to a new deal with their 37-year-old coach.

The Cyclones said Monday that they and Campbell have agreed to a new six-year deal worth $22.5 million, increasing Campbell's annual compensation from $2.1 million to $3.5 million per season.

Campbell's new deal also includes $1 million for raises for his staff.

Campbell, who led Iowa State to a 7-5 record and its first winning season in Big 12 play in 15 years, was expected to be among the top names in the off-season coaching carousel.

Instead, the second-year coach can focus on getting the Cyclones ready for their first bowl game in five years.

"I want to thank (athletic director) Jamie (Pollard) for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State," said Campbell, who turns 38 next week. "The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us, including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon, has been critical to my vision for our team going forward."

Iowa State beat a pair of top-five teams this season, TCU and Oklahoma, after doing so just once in its history. The Cyclones will find out what bowl they've been invited to on Sunday.

"I could not be more excited for our fans and our student-athletes to have someone like Matt leading our program. He stands behind what he says and I look forward to helping him fulfil his dream of making Iowa State football one of the best programs in the nation," Pollard said.

Iowa State lost four games in overtime or on the final possession of the game, and they entered last weekend with a shot at the Big 12 title game.